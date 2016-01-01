Dr. Joseph Ashburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ashburn, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ashburn, MD
Dr. Joseph Ashburn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Ashburn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ashburn's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2603 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park 2 Suite 403, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashburn?
About Dr. Joseph Ashburn, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1215110796
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashburn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ashburn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ashburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashburn works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashburn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.