Overview of Dr. Joseph Ashburn, MD

Dr. Joseph Ashburn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Ashburn works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.