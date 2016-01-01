Overview

Dr. Joseph Ashwal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Ashwal works at FREDERICK PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATES in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.