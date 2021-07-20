Dr. Joseph Atallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Atallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Atallah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tanta Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Atallah works at
Locations
Omni Health Services Ltd4345 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5777
Advanced Pain Management4235 Secor Rd Bldg 1, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5777
Wood County Hospital950 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 373-7696
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would highly recommend Dr Attallah . He manages my husbands pain pump he has been kind and caring and his staff is great . When you are a chronic pain suffer most pain doctors blow you off. Not him he actually cares. He also will physically exam you when you are having problems!!!
About Dr. Joseph Atallah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Tanta Faculty of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atallah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atallah has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atallah speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Atallah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.