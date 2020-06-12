Overview

Dr. Joseph Au, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Au works at Optum Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.