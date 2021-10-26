Overview

Dr. Joseph Baber, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Baber works at Gastroenterology & Liver Center in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.