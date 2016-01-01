Overview of Dr. Joseph Babrowicz, MD

Dr. Joseph Babrowicz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Babrowicz works at Inova Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.