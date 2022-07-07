Dr. Backe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Backe, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Backe, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Backe works at
Locations
Joseph T Backe MD PA1203 Medical Dr SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 350-2875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Backe has been my dermatologist since 1980. He always seems glad to see you and just has a way of making you feel better just by talking about what ever skin troubles you were having. He really seems to care about his pashients but the most important thing by far would be that he always knew what to do and resolved so many of my skin problems. I never liked having to go to the Dr. for anything but I was always was glad to see him
About Dr. Joseph Backe, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Dermatology

Dr. Backe has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Backe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
