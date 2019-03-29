Dr. Joseph Bacotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bacotti, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bacotti, MD
Dr. Joseph Bacotti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Bacotti works at
Dr. Bacotti's Office Locations
-
1
Mineola Ophthalmology Assoc330 Old Country Rd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-6600
-
2
Sv Surgical Eye Care PC189 Forest Ave Ste 2C, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 674-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bacotti?
Dr. Bacotti is that special kind of doctor that makes you feel comfortable with his overall knowledge.
About Dr. Joseph Bacotti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1962403519
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Nassau Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacotti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacotti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacotti works at
Dr. Bacotti has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bacotti speaks Italian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacotti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.