Dr. Joseph Bailey, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Bailey, MD

Dr. Joseph Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Bailey works at Crestview Hills Internal Medicine And Pediatrics in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bailey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crestview Hills Internal Medicine And Pediatrics
    334 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 200 Bldg 10, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 578-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2021
    Dr. Bailey is a great Dr. I moved here from another city and had to find a new PCP after a thorough review I chose him. He spends a great amount of time with you, explains everything, let’s you ask him questions and together comes up with a plan for any condition you may. He responds to your inquiries through the my health app that St. E’s uses. He is just an all around great Dr. And I can’t say enough great things about him.
    Todd — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Bailey, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144510231
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailey works at Crestview Hills Internal Medicine And Pediatrics in Crestview Hills, KY. View the full address on Dr. Bailey’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

