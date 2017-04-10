Dr. Joseph Baler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Baler, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Baler, MD is a Dermatologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Baler works at
Locations
Dr Joseph S Baler4 Palisades Dr Ste 240, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 446-0172
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joseph Baler has been my doctor for a decade. I respect his knowledge. He works with me to provide the medicine I am comfortable taking. He recently began treating my nephew who has significant medical issues. Both the doctor and his staff have worked hard to treat him and form a very good relationship with him. My nephew is now able to control his pain enough to be able to work. Immeasurable value to our family.
About Dr. Joseph Baler, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770576399
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baler works at
Dr. Baler has seen patients for Rosacea and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baler.
