Overview

Dr. Joseph Baler, MD is a Dermatologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Baler works at JOSEPH S BALER MD in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.