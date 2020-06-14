See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Union, NJ
Dr. Joseph Ballaro, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Ballaro, MD

Dr. Joseph Ballaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Ballaro works at Joseph Ballaro MD, LLC in Union, NJ with other offices in Vauxhall, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballaro's Office Locations

    Corey Chiropractic
    2086 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 (908) 333-2575
    Millburn Mall Practice Associates
    2933 Vauxhall Rd Ste 28, Vauxhall, NJ 07088 (908) 687-1520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Cellulitis
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Cellulitis

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2020
    My first visit with Dr. Ballero was the best! He was very professional and kind. After several visit I felt more and more comfortable with him. Dr. Ballero was more of a knowledgeable friend that just a run of the mill doctor. He really cares about his patients. I plan on growing old with Dr. Ballero. He really cares...HE REALLY CARES. I HIGHLY RECCOMMEND DR. JOSEPH BALLERO!!!
    — Jun 14, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Ballaro, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700971041
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Ed
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Ballaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

