Dr. Joseph Bandeira, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Bandeira, MD

Dr. Joseph Bandeira, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. 

Dr. Bandeira works at Ninth Street Geriatrics in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bandeira's Office Locations

    Ninth Street Geriatrics
    311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 110, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 624-0940
    Premier Medical Concierge LLC
    9655 Tamiami Trl N Ste 202, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 637-6780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Bandeira, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1588093512
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bandeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bandeira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bandeira works at Ninth Street Geriatrics in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bandeira’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandeira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandeira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandeira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandeira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

