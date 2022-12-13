Dr. Bannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Bannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bannon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Medical Center.
Locations
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 703-7245Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Bannon’s for over 7 years. His professionalism, knowledge and bedside manner are a testament of how great of a doctor he is. If I can give him 10 stars, I would.
About Dr. Joseph Bannon, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1396716023
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bannon has seen patients for Sphincterotomy, Appendectomy, Open and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bannon.
