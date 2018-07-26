Overview of Dr. Joseph Baratta, MD

Dr. Joseph Baratta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Baratta works at General and Vascular Surgical Associates of North Jersey P.A. in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.