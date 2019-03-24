See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Barbuto, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Barbuto, MD

Dr. Joseph Barbuto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Barbuto works at Joseph Barbuto MD in New York, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barbuto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Barbuto MD
    945 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 724-7366
  2. 2
    61 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 560-0290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Management Services Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Mar 24, 2019
In-depth expertise with medicines. Great doctor!
— Mar 24, 2019
About Dr. Joseph Barbuto, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1629154075
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Residency
  • Payne Whitney Psyc Clin
Internship
  • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Undergraduate School
  • Brooklyn College Of The City University Of New York
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Barbuto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barbuto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barbuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbuto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbuto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

