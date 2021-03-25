Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bargellini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD
Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Bargellini's Office Locations
Connecticut Oncology & Hematology Llp200 Kennedy Dr, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-6718
New Milford Hospital21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 210-5309Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Bargellini on referral from a urologist who had counseled that I was too old for radiation treatment for my prostate cancer. I was sent to Dr. Bargellini for a second opinion by someone whose field was, in fact, radiation oncology. His concern for my welfare and his care and counsel couldn't have been more impressive. I wholeheartedly recommend him to any and all in need of a physician with his specialty.
About Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bargellini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bargellini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bargellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bargellini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bargellini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bargellini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bargellini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.