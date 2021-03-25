See All Radiation Oncologists in Torrington, CT
Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Torrington, CT
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD

Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Bargellini works at Connecticut Oncology & Hematology Llp in Torrington, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bargellini's Office Locations

    Connecticut Oncology & Hematology Llp
    200 Kennedy Dr, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 489-6718
    New Milford Hospital
    21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 210-5309
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2021
    I visited Dr. Bargellini on referral from a urologist who had counseled that I was too old for radiation treatment for my prostate cancer. I was sent to Dr. Bargellini for a second opinion by someone whose field was, in fact, radiation oncology. His concern for my welfare and his care and counsel couldn't have been more impressive. I wholeheartedly recommend him to any and all in need of a physician with his specialty.
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bargellini to family and friends

    Dr. Bargellini's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Bargellini

    About Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619062494
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bargellini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bargellini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bargellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bargellini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bargellini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bargellini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bargellini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

