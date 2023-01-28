See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Barker, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (97)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Barker, MD

Dr. Joseph Barker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Barker works at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Garner, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edwards Mill
    3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-5600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic- Cary Office
    222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 863-6808
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner Office
    1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Betsy Johnson Hospital
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair
Glenoid Labrum Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair
Glenoid Labrum Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Entire staff was friendly and professional. Prior auth for further X-rays made before even left the parking lot.
    — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Joseph Barker, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518133800
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Wake Forest University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

