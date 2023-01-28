Overview of Dr. Joseph Barker, MD

Dr. Joseph Barker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Barker works at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Garner, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.