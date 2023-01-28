Dr. Joseph Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Barker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Barker, MD
Dr. Joseph Barker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Barker's Office Locations
Edwards Mill3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic- Cary Office222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 863-6808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner Office1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Entire staff was friendly and professional. Prior auth for further X-rays made before even left the parking lot.
About Dr. Joseph Barker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
