See All Plastic Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (38)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD

Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Barnthouse works at Joseph R. Barnthouse, MD Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Barnthouse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Joseph R Barnthouse, MD
    1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 401, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 943-8004
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bellafill 
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Bellafill 
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barnthouse?

    Apr 21, 2022
    From the beginning to where we are now in the post surgical phase, he is thorough, pays attention to you, and answers your questions. He explains what he’s doing and why. He makes sure you are okay and if something was wrong I feel like he would help me. Very professional. And his office staff is also very helpful and friendly.
    — Apr 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barnthouse to family and friends

    Dr. Barnthouse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barnthouse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215968433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Mo/Kansas City School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnthouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnthouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnthouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnthouse works at Joseph R. Barnthouse, MD Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Barnthouse’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnthouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnthouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnthouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnthouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.