Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Barrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Barrera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Barrera works at
Locations
Mission Heritage Medical Group26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 230, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Barerra since 2005 and have nothing but fantastic things to say about him. I had brain cancer in 2005 and I have every type of "ologist" in the book - Dr. Barrera is by far the best. He is patient and understanding, and actually listens to your concerns. He also is one of the few doctors who takes your feedback in high regard, because he knows that we know our bodies best. The fact that there is any review under 5 stars is baffling, to be honest.
About Dr. Joseph Barrera, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629054630
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Calif Pacific MC
- Calif Pacific MC
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
