Dr. Joseph Bartal, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bartal, DPM
Dr. Joseph Bartal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Bartal's Office Locations
Southwest General Office7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C308, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2735
Big Creek Surgical Hospital LLC15345 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 743-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I could have given Dr. Bartal a 6-star rating, I would have. I needed a new podiatrist and was greatly impressed by his patients’ ratings on Healthgrades. They weren’t exaggerating. He listens well without you feeling rushed and he explains your condition fully and clearly. And I will never again be afraid to get an injection in my foot the way I was with previous doctors. He was gentle and reassuring. Very importantly, his patients praised his surgical abilities—a real plus for any patient. I also have to praise his nurse and office staff. So friendly, welcoming and efficient. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Bartel’s practice to family and friends.
About Dr. Joseph Bartal, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartal has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartal.
