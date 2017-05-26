Overview of Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM

Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.