Overview of Dr. Joseph Bax, DO

Dr. Joseph Bax, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Bax works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.