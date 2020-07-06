Dr. Joseph Bax, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bax, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bax, DO
Dr. Joseph Bax, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Bax works at
Dr. Bax's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bax?
Excellent... professional- caring -and communication is superb. Puts you immediately at ease and makes you have full confidence in his recommendations. Truly the best. I have been going for bone on bone in my knee... Dr Bax has made my unbearable pain ease. I would highly recommend Dr Bax.
About Dr. Joseph Bax, DO
- Pain Management
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bax accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bax using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bax works at
Dr. Bax has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.