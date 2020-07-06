See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Bax, DO

Pain Management
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Bax, DO

Dr. Joseph Bax, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Bax works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bax's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street
    425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors
    5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
EMG (Electromyography)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sacrum Disorders
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylitis
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Plantar Fasciitis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Trigger Finger
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 06, 2020
    Excellent... professional- caring -and communication is superb. Puts you immediately at ease and makes you have full confidence in his recommendations. Truly the best. I have been going for bone on bone in my knee... Dr Bax has made my unbearable pain ease. I would highly recommend Dr Bax.
    Melanie Ponte — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Bax, DO

    • Pain Management
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1750417283
    Education & Certifications

    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bax, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bax accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bax works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bax’s profile.

    Dr. Bax has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

