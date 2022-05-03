See All Plastic Surgeons in Spring, TX
Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (26)
Map Pin Small Spring, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD

Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. 

Dr. Baylan works at Joseph Baylan MD in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Baylan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Baylan MD
    2940 FM 2920 Rd Ste 100, Spring, TX 77388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 352-7484
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2022
    Due to a skin condition, I needed stitches along my front hairline. I was very nervous about the procedure and concerned about scarring. Dr. Baylan did an amazing job! Most friends didn’t even notice the scar after only a couple of weeks. In addition, he and his staff were extremely easy to work with and very professional. I would highly recommend them!
    Stephanie Logan — May 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134431232
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baylan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baylan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baylan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Baylan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baylan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baylan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baylan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

