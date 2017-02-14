Dr. Joseph Beets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Beets, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Gastroenterology & Liver Center890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Beets for a couple of years. He is so professional and courteous and has the best bed side manners that anyone could ask for. I highly recommend he and his staff. They are the BEST around!!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124070594
- Med College Of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
