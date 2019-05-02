Dr. Joseph Behan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Behan, MD
Dr. Joseph Behan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Joseph P. Behan M.d. P.A.8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 328, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 987-1195
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas8200 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 90, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 987-1195
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
doctor behan delivered my daughter 12 yrs ago 10/15/2006 she took 10 days to come out but he was great.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Behan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behan has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Behan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.