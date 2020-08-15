Overview of Dr. Joseph Bell, MD

Dr. Joseph Bell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Bell works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - General Surgery in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.