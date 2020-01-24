Dr. Joseph Bello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bello, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bello, MD
Dr. Joseph Bello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Bello's Office Locations
Hunterdon Surgical Associates PA1100 Wescott Dr Ste 302, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr Joseph Bello, operated on my daughter Alejandra, and saved her life..He is the best surgeon in his specialty, and an exceptional human being. Thanks Dr Bello. Family Ocampo, Muessigs.
About Dr. Joseph Bello, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bello speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.