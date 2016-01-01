Dr. Benezra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Benezra, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Benezra, MD
Dr. Joseph Benezra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Benezra works at
Dr. Benezra's Office Locations
-
1
Rochelle Benezra1045 E 18TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 998-6939
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benezra?
About Dr. Joseph Benezra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1508873878
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benezra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benezra works at
Dr. Benezra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benezra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benezra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benezra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.