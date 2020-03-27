Dr. Benoit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Benoit, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Benoit, MD
Dr. Joseph Benoit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Benoit's Office Locations
Downeast OB/GYN700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 480, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 990-1615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr Benoit since 1992 and I can’t say enough about him! From the birth of my children to my many female surgeries he’s always been top notch. I would recommend him or anyone in his office. I just love that man as a person and a Dr.
About Dr. Joseph Benoit, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maine Med Center
- Maine Medical Center
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
