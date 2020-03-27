See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bangor, ME
Dr. Joseph Benoit, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (40)
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Benoit, MD

Dr. Joseph Benoit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Benoit works at Downeast OB/GYN in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benoit's Office Locations

    Downeast OB/GYN
    700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 480, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 990-1615
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 27, 2020
    I have had Dr Benoit since 1992 and I can’t say enough about him! From the birth of my children to my many female surgeries he’s always been top notch. I would recommend him or anyone in his office. I just love that man as a person and a Dr.
    Amy Bishop — Mar 27, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Benoit, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710057302
    Education & Certifications

    • Maine Med Center
    • Maine Medical Center
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benoit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benoit has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benoit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Benoit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benoit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

