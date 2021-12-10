See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (14)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD

Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Berardi works at Berardi Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berardi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Berardi Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
    11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 502-4567
  2. 2
    Joseph C. Beradi, MD
    8900 E Bahia Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 502-4567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2021
    Dr. Beradi came highly recommended by a good friend. I came down from Prescott to meet him. The staff was highly professional, much more than and other office and I have been too many over the years due to breast cancer reconstruction in 1994 and 2012. I worked for doctors and I can detect any manipulation or false promises. Dr. Beradi was extremely knowledgable and gave me different options. I would rate this office a 10+ easily. I would trust him implicitly without hesitation.
    Linda Fisher — Dec 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750334058
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University of Arizona
    • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berardi works at Berardi Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Berardi’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

