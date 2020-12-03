See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD

Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Berenholz works at Michigan Center for Women's Health in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berenholz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Center for Women's Health
    30445 Northwestern Hwy Ofc 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-0426
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 03, 2020
    I met Dr.berenholz by looking him up for procedures due to the pelvic pain and through incontinence after having two children. He is one of the best drs i have ever met. Down to earth, actual listens to ur complaints, and in the end serves the best results. After my vaginal reconstruction surgery, he suggested emsella for my pain. Meanwhile, i have had pelvic pain for at least 10 years. Emsella has saved my life in ways unimaginable. The treatment plan for me was 6 sessions and after the first two my pain was almost completely gone. After 6 sessions and my treatment was complete, i am completely pain free. This man has saved my life and my well-being not just once but twice. I would highly recommend him to anyone. Thank you Dr ??
    Aleksandra — Dec 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730138173
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berenholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berenholz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berenholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berenholz works at Michigan Center for Women's Health in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Berenholz’s profile.

    Dr. Berenholz has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berenholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Berenholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenholz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

