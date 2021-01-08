Dr. Joseph Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Berger, MD
Dr. Joseph Berger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
-
1
Joseph H. Berger MD LLC305 W Hansell St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 228-6355
-
2
Margaret A. Parker502 Wheat Ave, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Directions (229) 243-9955
-
3
Michael L Villano MD1 Sweet Bay Ct Ste D, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 985-1822
-
4
Swing Bed3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 988-3587
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Dr Berger has a great bedside manner. I would recommend him highly. He is knowledgeable and explains procedures well.
About Dr. Joseph Berger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437251410
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.