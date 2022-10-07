Overview of Dr. Joseph Bergman, MD

Dr. Joseph Bergman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Bergman works at Flathead Valley Orthopedic Ctr in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Whitefish, MT and Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.