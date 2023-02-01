Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD
Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Telemedicine Only in MI, OH, or FL24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr Ste L2300, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 822-4757
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Berkowski is very knowledgeable and helped me find a solution to my restless legs. I’m so grateful. He listens carefully and offers multiple options.
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital & Clinic
- Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University
- Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Berkowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowski.
