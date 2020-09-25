Dr. Joseph Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Berman, MD
Dr. Joseph Berman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Berman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
Most definitely. He is very professional, patient & caring
About Dr. Joseph Berman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1710972914
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron City Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.