Dr. Joseph Berman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Berman works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.