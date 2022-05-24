Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD
Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 352-6800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my son to see Dr. Bernstein because of chronic nosebleeds. Dr. Bernstein treated him and explained everything he was doing and took the time to answer all of his questions. He is very knowledgeable and kind to patients.
About Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104997642
Education & Certifications
- Texas Childrens Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- New York University
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
