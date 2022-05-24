Overview of Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD

Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Bernstein works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.