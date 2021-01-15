Overview of Dr. Joseph Beshay, MD

Dr. Joseph Beshay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from East Carolina University|East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Beshay works at Dallas Brain, Spine and Skull Base Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.