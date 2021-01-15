Dr. Joseph Beshay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beshay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Beshay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Beshay, MD
Dr. Joseph Beshay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from East Carolina University|East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Beshay works at
Dr. Beshay's Office Locations
Dallas Brain, Spine, and Skull Base Surgery7777 Forest Ln Ste A307, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 777-1272Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Beshay as a 2nd opinion (UTSW was 1st opinion) to ACDF surgery. I didn't want to be scared into a surgery and wanted to make sure I knew of all options available. I was very lucky because it turned out I had a severe disc eruption of C5-6 causing a significant cervical stenosis. He was very thorough in his assessment and explained why surgery was the only option. He showed me details of my images that helped me understand my diagnosis and potential risks. He also explained the techniques he uses that have shown the best outcome for his patients. All these positive reviews are absolutely true! The entire staff at Medical City Dallas Hospital are so caring, kind and made this the best hospital experience I've ever had. I highly recommend Dr. Beshay for all your spinal needs!
About Dr. Joseph Beshay, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457553836
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis - Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery|University Of Tennessee At Memphis|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, Parkland Memorial Hospital
- IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) Cambridge University, UK|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- East Carolina University|East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
