Dr. Joseph Bethuy, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Bethuy, MD

Dr. Joseph Bethuy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Bethuy works at Bruce Willner DO in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bethuy's Office Locations

    Bruce Willner DO
    3622 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 759-6888

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Administrative Physical
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Administrative Physical

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Bethuy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205803616
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bethuy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethuy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bethuy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bethuy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bethuy works at Bruce Willner DO in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bethuy’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethuy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethuy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethuy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethuy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

