Dr. Joseph Biber, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Biber, MD
Dr. Joseph Biber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Biber's Office Locations
Horizon Eye Care PA135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (877) 825-6894
Huntersville15419 Hodges Cir, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 892-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Professional and efficient. My surgery and recovery went well. Skilled doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Biber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Eye Institute
- Storm Eye Inst Musc
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Presbyterian College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Biber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biber has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Migraine and Cornea Transplant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biber speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Biber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biber.
