Overview

Dr. Joseph Bikowski Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Bikowski Jr works at Bikowski Skin Care Center in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.