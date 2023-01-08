See All Dermatologists in Sewickley, PA
Dr. Joseph Bikowski Jr, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (51)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Bikowski Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Dr. Bikowski Jr works at Bikowski Skin Care Center in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Bikowski Skin Care Center
    500 Chadwick St, Sewickley, PA 15143 (412) 741-2810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Rash
Acne
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Rash
Acne

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jan 08, 2023
    I couldn't write a complaint on here unless I was lying! Dr Bikowski and staff are pleasant, professional and very informative. I have seen him for multiple conditions that other doctors misdiagnosed or ignored. He listens me and makes a proper diagnosis without all the hassle. I highly recommend each and every person in his office. Nothing but great care.
    Angela Flaisman — Jan 08, 2023
    About Dr. Joseph Bikowski Jr, MD

    Dermatology
    52 years of experience
    English
    1053305920
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bikowski Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bikowski Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bikowski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bikowski Jr works at Bikowski Skin Care Center in Sewickley, PA.

    Dr. Bikowski Jr has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Rash and Acne, and more.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bikowski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bikowski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bikowski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

