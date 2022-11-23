Overview of Dr. Joseph Billings, DO

Dr. Joseph Billings, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Billings works at The Orthopedic Institute in Summerfield, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.