Dr. Joseph Billings, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Billings, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Billings, DO
Dr. Joseph Billings, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Billings works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Billings' Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopedic Institute17270 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 633-7222Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Billings?
After 15 months of unsuccessful conservative treatment for disabling shoulder pain, I turned to Dr. B. to fix the problem. He performed a variety of arthroscopic procedures on the shoulder in an outpatient clinic. When the anesthetic wore off, I knew at once that the operation was a success. The pain from the surgery was not bad. I didn't need a shoulder sling. In three weeks I could drive and perform most normal activities. I did not require physical therapy. I wish I had come to Dr. Billings much earlier. It would have saved me months of pain as well as time and money wasted on ineffectual, pill-pushing doctors and other practitioners.
About Dr. Joseph Billings, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1659379485
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billings accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billings works at
Dr. Billings has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.