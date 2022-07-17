See All Gastroenterologists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Joseph Binns, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Binns, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Binns works at Red Bank Gastroenterology Assoc in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Red Bank Gastroenterology Association
    365 Broad St Ste 1E, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 842-4294

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Celiac Disease
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 17, 2022
    I've been coming to Red Bank GI to Dr Carman and Boyle for ulcers and hiatal hernia since the 1980s. Both very thorough and good clinical diagnostitians. I find Dr Binns to be someone who is just like them. He is a good listener who gives you a thorough physical exam, who tempers radiographic findings with his clinical skills. Excellent doctor
    Andrew M. Smith, Jr — Jul 17, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Binns, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326049511
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pensylvania Hospital-Uphs
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Binns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Binns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Binns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Binns works at Red Bank Gastroenterology Assoc in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Binns’s profile.

    Dr. Binns has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Celiac Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Binns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

