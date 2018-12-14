See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Joseph Bird, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Bird, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Bird works at Fertility Center of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Center of Chattanooga
    7407 Ziegler Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 899-0500
  2. 2
    Fertility Center
    10413 Kingston Pike Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 692-3433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlanger East Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge East Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2018
    I am a physician and this is a doctor's doctor. He is extremely knowledgeable,gentle and compassionate. Good staff is exempletory and lovely to deal with. My progress is stunning work his guidance.
    Chatsworth, GA — Dec 14, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Bird, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649332859
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville
    • Erlanger Health System/U Tenn
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bird accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bird has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

