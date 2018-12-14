Overview

Dr. Joseph Bird, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Bird works at Fertility Center of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.