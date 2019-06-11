Dr. Joseph Bishop III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bishop III, MD
Dr. Joseph Bishop III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Bishop Eye Center Hilton Head Island, SC224 Pembroke Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 295-5031
- 2 190 Pembroke Dr, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Directions (949) 852-3400
Georgia Eye Institute300 New River Pkwy Ste 31, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 208-3937
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I KNOWN DR. BISHOP FOR YEARS. ALSO, WORK FOR HIM. HE IS THE BEST EYE DOCTOR YOU CAN HAVE. DR. BISHOP PERSONALITY IS HEART WARMING. JUST A KIND PERSON. DR. BISHOP IS THE BEST. I HAD MOVED AWAY SEVERAL YEARS, NOW RETURNING AND LOOKING FORWARD HE IS MY DOCTOR AGAIN.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Bishop III has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
