Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Bishop III, MD

Dr. Joseph Bishop III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Bishop III works at Bishop Eye Center in Hilton Head Island, SC with other offices in Hilton Head, SC and Hardeeville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bishop III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bishop Eye Center Hilton Head Island, SC
    224 Pembroke Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 295-5031
  2. 2
    190 Pembroke Dr, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 852-3400
  3. 3
    Georgia Eye Institute
    300 New River Pkwy Ste 31, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 208-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 11, 2019
    I KNOWN DR. BISHOP FOR YEARS. ALSO, WORK FOR HIM. HE IS THE BEST EYE DOCTOR YOU CAN HAVE. DR. BISHOP PERSONALITY IS HEART WARMING. JUST A KIND PERSON. DR. BISHOP IS THE BEST. I HAD MOVED AWAY SEVERAL YEARS, NOW RETURNING AND LOOKING FORWARD HE IS MY DOCTOR AGAIN.
    GLORIA MALOUIN — Jun 11, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Bishop III, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Bishop III, MD

    Ophthalmology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1083780415
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bishop III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bishop III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bishop III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bishop III has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

