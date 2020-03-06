Dr. Joseph Blanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Blanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Blanda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coventry Township, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and Western Reserve Hospital.
Blanda Orthopedics & Physical Therapy2383 S Main St, Coventry Township, OH 44319 Directions (330) 785-9356
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- Western Reserve Hospital
Dr. Blanda’s therapy department is excellent. Every one of his rehab staff is knowledgeable, friendly, and courteous. They know their business and I recommend them wholeheartedly!
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron City Hospital Summa Health System
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- St. Vincent College
