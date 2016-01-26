See All General Surgeons in Danville, PA
Dr. Joseph Blansfield Jr, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Danville, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Blansfield Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Blansfield Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.

Dr. Blansfield Jr works at Geisinger General Surgery in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blansfield Jr's Office Locations

    Geisinger Health System
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 271-6361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Pancreatic Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Blansfield Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376593459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Joseph Blansfield Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blansfield Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blansfield Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blansfield Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blansfield Jr works at Geisinger General Surgery in Danville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Blansfield Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Blansfield Jr has seen patients for Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blansfield Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blansfield Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blansfield Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blansfield Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blansfield Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

