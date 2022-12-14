Overview of Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO

Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Blythe works at Blythe Orthopedics & Spine, Inc., Nashville, TN in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.