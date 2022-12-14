Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blythe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO
Overview of Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO
Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Blythe works at
Dr. Blythe's Office Locations
Blythe Orthopedics and Spine5552 Franklin Pike Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37220 Directions (615) 200-8103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's great he had redo my whole back I would not go any were else.
About Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134399090
Education & Certifications
- Spine Institute of Arizona
- Henry Ford Hosp-Mich
- Des Moines Univ-College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blythe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blythe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blythe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blythe has seen patients for Bursitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blythe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Blythe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blythe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blythe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blythe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.