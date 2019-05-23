Dr. Joseph Bognet, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bognet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bognet, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bognet, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
-
1
Bognet Medical Associates PC1275 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 5, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 821-2820
-
2
Lvpg Matlv1605 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110B, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-1410
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very insightful and helpful
About Dr. Joseph Bognet, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bognet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bognet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bognet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bognet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bognet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bognet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bognet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.