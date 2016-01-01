Dr. Bordelon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Bordelon Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bordelon Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Bordelon Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Bordelon Jr works at
Dr. Bordelon Jr's Office Locations
1
Acadiana Medicine Clinic1200 Hospital Dr Ste 4, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-7090
2
Opelousas General Health System539 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-3011Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
3
Oghs Sleep Disorders Center808 Natchez Blvd, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 943-7146
Hospital Affiliations
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Bordelon Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1972685279
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Bordelon Jr works at
Dr. Bordelon Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bordelon Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
