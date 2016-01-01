Dr. Joseph Bornheimer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bornheimer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bornheimer Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bornheimer Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Bornheimer Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Elevate Health Group A Medical Corp.1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 260, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 247-8331
-
2
Kidney Disease Med Group1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 410, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 247-8331
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bornheimer Jr?
About Dr. Joseph Bornheimer Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1538250766
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bornheimer Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bornheimer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bornheimer Jr works at
Dr. Bornheimer Jr has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bornheimer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bornheimer Jr speaks Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bornheimer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bornheimer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bornheimer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bornheimer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.